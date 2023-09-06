‘Sir, you hit my car’: Woman says Gary Busey rear-ended her, then ran. So she chased him
Actor Gary Busey is under investigation after an alleged hit-and-run crash in Malibu.
In a video published by TMZ, a woman films herself driving next to Busey and shouting out her window, “Sir, you hit my car, I need your information,” before he speeds off. TMZ reported the woman said Busey rear-ended her vehicle as he was exiting a shopping center.
The video cuts to the woman confronting him in the parking lot of a restaurant. Busey says he has Progressive insurance but otherwise refuses to provide contact information for the woman, saying, “I’m private.”
“You can’t hit someone and then leave,” the woman says in response as Busey drives off in his car.
A member of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station, which has jurisdiction over the part of Pacific Coast Highway where the crash allegedly occurred, did not answer a phone call for comment.
A representative for Busey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The hit-and-run is not the first crash Busey has been accused of causing; in 2015, he allegedly hit a woman as he was backing up in a Malibu shopping center parking lot. No charges were filed in the incident.
