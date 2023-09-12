14 puppies euthanized after ‘animal hoarding situation’ at Lake Los Angeles home

A Chihuahua at the Palmdale Animal Care Center is shown. At least 14 puppies were euthanized last week after they were brought in from an “animal hoarding situation” at a Lake Los Angeles home.

At least 14 puppies were euthanized last week after they were brought in from an “animal hoarding situation” at a Lake Los Angeles home, according to the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control.

Four puppies were brought in Sept. 7 from an undisclosed home in Lake Los Angeles and tested positive for parvovirus disease, according to department spokesperson Leah Cohen. The disease — commonly known as “parvo” — is highly contagious and can lead to abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and fever, according to the American Veterinary Medical Assn.

The department’s medical team tried to save the animals through subcutaneous fluids, antibiotics and feedings, but they had to be euthanized due to their deteriorating condition.

Ten more puppies were brought in the next day and their parvovirus had advanced to such a point “that there was no other choice than to humanely euthanize them,” Cohen said.

The department has located the Lake Los Angeles home and is working with Rescue Oasis, a local rescue group, to get care for the remaining 24 dogs at the property.

The situation doesn’t appear to be a breeding operation or a cruelty case but rather an “animal hoarding situation,” Cohen said. The owner will be relinquishing a majority of the remaining dogs to the rescue organization.

“We really want to encourage people to reach out to us early if they’re having trouble caring for their pets so we can prevent situations like this,” she said. “We have our Pets Are Family program where people can get linkages to veterinary care and a pet food pantry so we can avoid situations like this in the future.”