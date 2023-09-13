Boy arrested in Huntington Beach rampage in which motorist targeted cyclists, killing one

A boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of hit-and-run incidents in Huntington Beach in which one person was killed, according to authorities.

Huntington Beach police arrested the individual — whom they only described as male and a minor — on Tuesday at about 9 p.m. on suspicion of hitting multiple bicyclists with a car.

Steven Gonzales, 70, was killed in one of the collisions, according to a department news release. The boy was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall on charges of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers found the vehicle driven by the suspect, which led to his arrest, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released Wednesday about the suspect’s age or other identifying information.

“I would like to commend the detectives who investigated these terrible crimes for their tireless work in apprehending a dangerous suspect,” Huntington Beach Chief of Police Eric Parra said in the release.

The boy allegedly struck three cyclists in three separate incidents Sunday evening in an area bordered by Heil Avenue, Edwards Street, Warner Avenue and Springdale Street, police said. The car was described by witnesses as a black Toyota four-door sedan that had damage to the passenger-side bumper.

The first attack happened around 10 p.m., when a male cyclist was hit while riding his bike at Warner Avenue and Edwards Street, according to authorities. The driver fled the scene, and the cyclist had minor injuries.

A second hit-and-run occurred at Brad Drive and Edwards Street. The rider told police he was sideswiped by a driver who fled. The cyclist was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police got a call at about 10:45 p.m. that a third person had been gravely injured at Heil Avenue and Springdale Street. The man, identified as Huntington Beach resident Gonzales, was given aid at the scene but died of his injuries.

Police have urged anyone with more information about the case to contact the HBPD WeTip Hotline at (714) 375-5066 or the OC Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.