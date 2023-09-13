June gloom, again? Cooler weather, clouds, fog moving into Southern California

A man casts a long shadow as he jogs along the surf line in Santa Monica.

A stretch of cooler weather has arrived in Southern California, with a deep marine layer pattern bringing clouds and fog across the region.

High temperatures from Wednesday through at least Sunday are expected to be several degrees below average for this time of year, said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

The Wednesday high for downtown Los Angeles was forecast at 79, about five degrees below average for this time of year; Burbank is set to peak at 80, about eight degrees below average. Drops in temperatures are expected along the coast and inland, with highs in Riverside falling a few degrees from Tuesday. The mountains and deserts won’t see as drastic a dip.

Forecasters described the pattern over the next few days as “almost June-like weather,” with a moderate onshore flow pushing a deep marine layer inland, bringing evening and morning low clouds and fog to the coast, and even into the valleys. Some clearing is expected in the afternoons.

“We’re locked in this pattern for the next few days,” Thompson said. “A very typical May/June situation with those low clouds and fog.”

It’s not unusual for such a pattern to occur in September, he said, though it’s far more common earlier in the summer.

The below-average temperatures should last at least through the weekend.

“It’s going to be several days days of this,” Thompson said. “It’s just a nice refreshing break from the heat. Enjoy the cooler weather.”

Showers are unlikely, but there’s a chance the marine layer could produce some drizzle.

Looking into early next week, Thompson said, temperatures are likely to remain on the cool side.