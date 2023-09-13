Advertisement
Bay Area college track coach is accused of trafficking two women, one a student, for sex

By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
He was a college track coach and communications teacher — and, prosecutors say, he was also a pimp.

Kyle Lee Whitmore, 39, of Crockett, Calif., was charged Monday with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of pandering, one count of pimping and four counts of forcible sexual penetration with an object, according to the Contra Costa County district attorney’s office.

Whitmore, who was arrested last week, worked at Diablo Valley College in Contra Costa County as an instructor of communication studies. He was also a track coach at the school.

Two women came forward while Whitmore worked at the college and accused him of trafficking them for sex. One of the two accusers, a student at the college, first reported the allegations to campus police.

A spokesperson for the Contra Costa Community College District said in a statement that Whitmore was a tenured faculty member and was placed on administrative leave upon his arrest.

“We ask the community to be patient and allow processes to move forward without making assumptions or contributing to speculation,” the statement read. “The District is devastated by the seriousness of the allegations that have been raised thus far. The safety of our students and staff is our main priority.”

Whitmore was arrested Sept. 7, and remains in custody without bail. He is due to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in Contra Costa Superior Court, according to the district attorney’s office.

A lawyer for Whitmore declined to comment until after next week’s arraignment hearing.

Anyone who may have relevant information for this case can contact investigators with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at (925) 313-2600.

