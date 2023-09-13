Alex Villanueva says he’ll challenge Janice Hahn in county supervisor race

When he served as Los Angeles County sheriff, Alex Villanueva regularly clashed with supervisors, who controlled his agency’s purse strings.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who lost his bid for reelection in November after a single term marked by scandal and controversy, says he plans to challenge county Supervisor Janice Hahn in the March 2024 primary.

In a Fox 11 interview Tuesday night, Villanueva said he wanted to bring the Board of Supervisors “back to the middle” by challenging Hahn, who has represented the 4th District since 2016.

“County government is responsible for the health, safety and welfare of all the county residents. In that regard, the board has failed miserably,” Villanueva said. “All you have to do is look at the news every day. You’re assaulted by images of violent crime, smash and grab robberies, senseless wanton violence.’’

The 4th District — home to over 2 million residents — spans more than 400 square miles in the southern and southeastern portions of the county, and includes the cities of Torrance and Long Beach.

Before he lost the election to now-Sheriff Robert Luna, Villanueva regularly clashed with the supervisors, who controlled his agency’s purse strings.

He accused them of sabotaging the department in litigation by having their lawyers drive up litigation costs to drain money from his budget. He attacked them with misogynistic language . Perhaps most memorably, his deputies raided the home of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, considered one of his harshest critics.

Now he wants to be their colleague. In the Fox 11 interview, Villanueva said his constituency would be “everyone who actually cares about the county, cares about the fact that they live in fear.”

“They’re so far to the left of center that no one can even recognize them,” he said of the current board. “They do not represent the will of anyone, much less the residents of the 4th District.”

Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Kathryn Barger are also up for reelection in 2024.

In a statement, Dave Jacobson, Hahn’s campaign consultant, called Villanueva “a fraud and a failure.”

“L.A. County voters — including District 4 — resoundingly rejected the man known as the ‘Donald Trump of L.A. County’ last November for his incompetence and corruption. L.A. County became less safe under Villanueva’s reign,” the statement said. “L.A. County voters won’t be fooled again.”