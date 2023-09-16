On-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy shot near Palmdale station

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies stand at attention during the inspection portion of their graduation ceremony at the Biscailuz Training Center of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. in East Los Angeles on October 27, 2017

An on-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was shot in a patrol vehicle Saturday night, according to a department official.

The deputy was found “in medical distress” in front of the Palmdale station around 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a social media post.

The deputy, whose condition was not immediately clear, was rushed to a hospital.

An investigation is underway and the shooting the is being treated as a crime, the official said.