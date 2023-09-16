On-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy shot near Palmdale station
An on-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was shot in a patrol vehicle Saturday night, according to a department official.
The deputy was found “in medical distress” in front of the Palmdale station around 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a social media post.
The deputy, whose condition was not immediately clear, was rushed to a hospital.
An investigation is underway and the shooting the is being treated as a crime, the official said.
