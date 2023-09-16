Advertisement
California

On-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy shot near Palmdale station

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies stand at attention during the inspection portion of their graduation ceremony.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies stand at attention during the inspection portion of their graduation ceremony at the Biscailuz Training Center of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. in East Los Angeles on October 27, 2017
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times))
By Keri BlakingerStaff Writer 
An on-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was shot in a patrol vehicle Saturday night, according to a department official.

The deputy was found “in medical distress” in front of the Palmdale station around 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a social media post.

The deputy, whose condition was not immediately clear, was rushed to a hospital.

An investigation is underway and the shooting the is being treated as a crime, the official said.

Keri Blakinger

Keri Blakinger covers the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2023, she spent nearly seven years in Texas, first covering criminal justice for the Houston Chronicle and then covering prisons for the Marshall Project. Her work has appeared everywhere from the BBC to the New York Daily News, from Vice to the Washington Post Magazine, where her 2019 reporting on women in jail helped earn a National Magazine Award. She is the author of “Corrections in Ink,” a 2022 memoir about her time in prison.

