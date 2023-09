Recibir cupones de alimentos no acabará con sus posibilidades de obtener una tarjeta de residencia. Cómo funciona la ‘carga pública’

Complete list of public assistance programs not considered

Here is the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ list of programs not considered public charge determinations.



—



Food and nutrition



Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps)

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children

School lunch and school breakfast programs

Benefits under the Emergency Food Assistance Act

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations





Health



Children’s Health Insurance Program

Medicaid, including public assistance for immunizations and for testing and treatment of symptoms of communicable diseases, health clinics, short-term rehabilitation services and emergency medical services

Subsidized health insurance through the Affordable Care Act

Any benefits related to immunizations or testing for communicable diseases

Treatments or preventative services related to COVID-19, including vaccinations

Home and community-based services





Housing



Housing benefits

Housing assistance under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act





Education and childcare



Cash payments for obtaining childcare

Child care related services, including the Child Care and Development Block Grant

Head Start

Public school

Student loans and home mortgage loan programs

Publicly funded scholarships and educational grants

Foster care and adoption benefits





Disaster relief



Any services provided under the Stafford Act or comparable disaster assistance provided by state, tribal, territorial, or local governments

Cash payments that are provided as part of pandemic or disaster relief funds, such as the American Rescue Plan Act





Earned benefits



Social Security retirement benefits

Government pensions

Veterans’ benefits

Unemployment insurance





Other



Soup kitchens, crisis counseling and intervention, and short-term shelter provided by local communities or through public or private nonprofit organizations

Transportation vouchers or other non-cash transportation services

Job training programs

Energy assistance, such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Guaranteed income programs that are not equivalent to public cash assistance for income maintenance

Child Tax Credit or other tax-related cash benefits