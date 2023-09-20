Advertisement
California

Drama starts at courthouse, ends at hospital, with brawls, a shooting, arrests, injuries in between

The sheriff's department reported a dispute between an unknown group of people at the Antelope Valley Courthouse on Tuesday.
L.A. County sheriff's deputies are seen at a crime scene in Lancaster in 2021. On Tuesday, a brawl in the city ended in a confrontation with deputies at a local hospital.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
A brawl in Lancaster Tuesday morning spiraled into an extended drama that spanned several locations and included a shooting, six arrests, a scuffle with members of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and a series of minor injuries, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported an initial dispute among a group of unidentified people at the Antelope Valley Courthouse around 9:30 a.m.

Parties from that incident traveled a half-mile down the road from Lancaster to a gas station just across the border in Palmdale, according to Sgt. Adam Hilzendeger, acting watch commander of the sheriff’s Lancaster station.

There, a shooting took place at about 10 a.m., and two unidentified female victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hilzendeger. No deputies were involved in the shooting.

LANCASTER, CA - OCTOBER 06, 2017 - Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris makes welcome remarks for the opening ceremonies at the BYD coach and bus expansion grand opening of its Lancaster facility on Friday October 06, 2017. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Whatever it takes to reduce crime’: Why Lancaster is creating a police department

Lancaster, which has never had its own police department, will hire eight ‘peace officers’ to help L.A. County sheriff’s deputies respond to crimes.

Sept. 12, 2023

It’s unknown at this point what caused the dispute, according to officials.

Deputies from the nearby Palmdale sheriff’s station arrested six suspects, according to Hilzendeger, and discovered a cache of weapons inside their vehicles.

Several members of the group drove to the Antelope Valley Medical Center to seek care for the wounded.

As sheriff’s deputies arrived at the medical center and started an investigation into the earlier shooting, some group members “became unruly,” according to sheriff’s reports. Some began yelling at law enforcement and eventually assaulted at least one deputy as arrests were being made.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released body-worn camera footage of a disturbing use of force incident in Lancaster that, according to a late Monday night announcement by the department, is currently under investigation. The confrontation happened on June 24 when deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to the parking lot of a WinCo Foods store, located at 740 W. Ave. K 4, on reports of an “in-progress robbery.”

California

FBI investigating violent incidents by L.A. County deputies in Palmdale and Lancaster

Federal authorities have already visited the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department headquarters to get records needed for the investigations.

July 14, 2023

During this altercation, several more people suffered minor injuries, including at least one deputy. All were treated at the adjacent medical center and released, according to officials.

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

California
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

