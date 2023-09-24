Advertisement
California

Suspect ‘contained’ after shooting in East Hollywood; two victims hospitalized

Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters.
Los Angeles police were involved Sunday afternoon in a standoff in East Hollywood.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
A gunman shot two people near an East Hollywood apartment complex before police surrounded him, leading to a standoff that was ongoing Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 1:49 p.m. to a shooting in the 1500 block of Serrano Avenue, which is between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a police spokesperson.

Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital. One was listed in critical condition, Cervantes said; the other victim’s condition wasn’t known.

Police found the suspect near the scene of the shooting and had him “contained” as of 4 p.m., Cervantes said.

Officers were communicating with the man in an attempt to persuade him to surrender.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant.

