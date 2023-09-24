Suspect ‘contained’ after shooting in East Hollywood; two victims hospitalized
A gunman shot two people near an East Hollywood apartment complex before police surrounded him, leading to a standoff that was ongoing Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 1:49 p.m. to a shooting in the 1500 block of Serrano Avenue, which is between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a police spokesperson.
Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital. One was listed in critical condition, Cervantes said; the other victim’s condition wasn’t known.
Police found the suspect near the scene of the shooting and had him “contained” as of 4 p.m., Cervantes said.
Officers were communicating with the man in an attempt to persuade him to surrender.
City News Service contributed to this report.
