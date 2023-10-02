Advertisement
California

Search continues for missing person off Point Reyes beach after possible shark attack

An aerial view of Point Reyes National Seashore in California.
Beachgoers at Point Reyes National Seashore said a swimmer was pulled underwater in a possible shark attack.
(Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

Officials continue to search for a swimmer who beachgoers said was pulled underwater in a possible shark attack at Point Reyes National Seashore, according to park officials and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Federal and local officials began a multi-agency search after the missing person was reported at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Christine Beekman, spokesperson for the National Seashore.

The Coast Guard pulled its resources off the search effort Monday morning after almost 24 hours, but a ground search continues along the coast north of San Francisco, Beekman said.

Advertisement

Beekman said teams with the National Parks Service, Marin County Sheriff’s Department, Marin County Fire Department and the Stinson Beach Fire Protection District continue to participate in the search effort along the coastline.

The missing individual was last seen swimming in the water at Wildcat Beach, Beekman said. Officials haven’t been able to verify reports of the shark attack, but the investigation continues.

No information on the missing person, including their name or any identifying features, was released.

California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement