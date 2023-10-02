Search continues for missing person off Point Reyes beach after possible shark attack

Beachgoers at Point Reyes National Seashore said a swimmer was pulled underwater in a possible shark attack.

Officials continue to search for a swimmer who beachgoers said was pulled underwater in a possible shark attack at Point Reyes National Seashore, according to park officials and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Federal and local officials began a multi-agency search after the missing person was reported at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Christine Beekman, spokesperson for the National Seashore.

The Coast Guard pulled its resources off the search effort Monday morning after almost 24 hours, but a ground search continues along the coast north of San Francisco, Beekman said.

Beekman said teams with the National Parks Service, Marin County Sheriff’s Department, Marin County Fire Department and the Stinson Beach Fire Protection District continue to participate in the search effort along the coastline.

The missing individual was last seen swimming in the water at Wildcat Beach, Beekman said. Officials haven’t been able to verify reports of the shark attack, but the investigation continues.

No information on the missing person, including their name or any identifying features, was released.