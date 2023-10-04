Manhattan Beach police officer killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Carson
A Manhattan Beach police officer was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on the 405 Freeway in Carson.
The collision occurred at 5:14 a.m. on the northbound 405 near East Del Amo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. No further information was provided.
Photos from the scene show a mangled motorcycle, believed to have belonged to the officer, lying near the freeway median.
It’s unknown how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by the CHP.
The identity of the officer has not been provided.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital. It’s unknown whether the officer died en route or at the facility.
