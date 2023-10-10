Bicyclist killed in crash with on-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy

A bicyclist was killed in Palm Desert in a crash with a deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, whose headquarters are shown.

A cyclist was killed early Tuesday after a crash with an on-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy was driving his department-issued car at the time of the crash, which occurred near Country Club Drive and Eldorado Drive in Palm Desert, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“The deputy was not operating his vehicle in an emergency response mode at the time of the collision,” Lt. Christopher Ternes said in a press release.

Sheriff’s deputies “immediately” provided aid to the cyclist, who died at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.