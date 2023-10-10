Advertisement
California

Bicyclist killed in crash with on-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy

Riverside County Sheriff's Department headquarters
A bicyclist was killed in Palm Desert in a crash with a deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, whose headquarters are shown.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Share

A cyclist was killed early Tuesday after a crash with an on-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy was driving his department-issued car at the time of the crash, which occurred near Country Club Drive and Eldorado Drive in Palm Desert, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“The deputy was not operating his vehicle in an emergency response mode at the time of the collision,” Lt. Christopher Ternes said in a press release.

Sheriff’s deputies “immediately” provided aid to the cyclist, who died at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement