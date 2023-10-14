Los Angeles police shoot knife-wielding man downtown, authorities say

Los Angeles police shot a knife-wielding man early Saturday in downtown Los Angeles after he allegedly charged at an officer, authorities said.

Officers were patrolling in the area of Broadway and 7th Street around 1:30 a.m., when they were flagged down by a community member, directing them to a man with a knife, the Los Angeles Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers made contact with the suspects and attempted to gain his compliance, police said. The suspect ignored their commands and continued east on Broadway to 6th Street.

During a confrontation, police fired 40 mm foam rounds that are intended to incapacitate a suspect. The man then charged an officer with a knife in his hand and police shot him, police said.

The adult male suspect was taken to the hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and is listed in critical but stable condition, police said. No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Footage shared to the Citizen app appeared to show officers providing first aid to the man, who was lying in the middle of the street, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported.