Woman shot a man allegedly trying to force his way into her Hollywood Hills home

Police said the man was trying to open the back door of the home on Hollyridge Drive.

A woman shot a man after he allegedly tried to force his way into her Hollywood Hills home Sunday night, claiming he’d been hurt and needed help, police said.

The man, in his 30s, was reportedly trying to push open the back door of a home in the 2800 block of Hollyridge Drive at about 9:30 p.m.

The woman, in her 50s, was trying to hold the door shut as the man claimed he was in fear of his life, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman.

“He told her that someone hurt him and to let him in,” Eisenman said.

The woman repeatedly asked the man to leave, and at one point, retrieved a weapon, Eisenman said.

The woman then shot the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition, she said.

Officials said the two did not appear to know each other.

The woman was briefly detained by officers when they arrived, but she was not arrested, Eisenman said. The incident is still under investigation.

