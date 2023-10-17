Advertisement
California

Adults at Disneyland caught brawling on video near teacup ride

Disneyland castle with a banner draped in front for the park's 100th anniversary
A sign on the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland celebrates the Anaheim theme park’s 100th anniversary this year.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Share

A fight broke out Sunday among a group of adults at Disneyland, according to authorities and video of the incident.

The brawl involving at least five participants was captured on video that shows a woman and man throwing punches at each other and wrestling before others join in. At least two young children were caught up in the mayhem, which sent stroller-pushing parents scrambling for safety.

The fight took place in front of the Storybook Land Canal Boats and across from the Mad Tea Party ride in the park’s Fantasyland section.

Advertisement
ANAHEIM, CA - MARCH 18: Disneyland on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Anaheim, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Disneyland announces another round of price hikes in time for the holiday season

Disneyland Resort is increasing prices for admission, parking and its Genie+ ride-jumping service as the Anaheim theme parks head into the busy holiday season.

Oct. 11, 2023

It was not clear what led to the theme park skirmish, but park security responded and removed the instigator of the fight from the Disney resort, according to Disneyland officials. No injuries were reported, and Disneyland security notified the Anaheim Police Department of the brief fight.

“The initial investigation revealed the fight involved several people. No arrests were made and the incident remains under investigation,” said Sgt. Jonathan McClintock, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department.

Episodic fights — including one 2019 brawl and a 2022 fight — have become fairly common at “The Happiest Place on Earth.” At the end of last year, officials for the park even put a new “courtesy” section on their website reminding visitors to treat each other with respect.

El Castillo de Disneyland es decorado con luces y es banado da efectos especiales para las celebraciones navidenas.

California

Disneyland reminds visitors to ‘treat others with respect’ after brawls go viral

Disneyland adds a ‘courtesy’ section to its website with a reminder to visitors to be respectful after a few fights and confrontations go viral.

Dec. 28, 2022

CaliforniaOrange County
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement