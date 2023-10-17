Adults at Disneyland caught brawling on video near teacup ride
A fight broke out Sunday among a group of adults at Disneyland, according to authorities and video of the incident.
The brawl involving at least five participants was captured on video that shows a woman and man throwing punches at each other and wrestling before others join in. At least two young children were caught up in the mayhem, which sent stroller-pushing parents scrambling for safety.
The fight took place in front of the Storybook Land Canal Boats and across from the Mad Tea Party ride in the park’s Fantasyland section.
It was not clear what led to the theme park skirmish, but park security responded and removed the instigator of the fight from the Disney resort, according to Disneyland officials. No injuries were reported, and Disneyland security notified the Anaheim Police Department of the brief fight.
“The initial investigation revealed the fight involved several people. No arrests were made and the incident remains under investigation,” said Sgt. Jonathan McClintock, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department.
Episodic fights — including one 2019 brawl and a 2022 fight — have become fairly common at “The Happiest Place on Earth.” At the end of last year, officials for the park even put a new “courtesy” section on their website reminding visitors to treat each other with respect.
