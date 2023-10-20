Deputy injured after being hit by suspect’s vehicle during car chase in West Hollywood

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was injured after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a fleeing burglary suspect, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was injured this week after getting hit by the vehicle of a burglary suspect during a car chase in West Hollywood.

Deputies responded to a call about a suspected burglary about 4:38 p.m Thursday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle and a brief chase began, ending near San Vicente Boulevard and Cynthia Street, authorities said. The deputy was allegedly struck by the vehicle as the two suspects tried to evade authorities.

No other details were released about the crash.

The deputy was hospitalized in serious condition but was stable, according to authorities. The suspects remain at large.

There were no updates to the incident as of Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s department.