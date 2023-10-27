Strongest Santa Ana winds of the season forecast to increase fire risk, power outages across SoCal

Palm trees bend in the wind in the Riverside County city of San Jacinto as powerful winds led Southern California Edison to shut off power to the area in November 2022. Strong Santa Ana winds are forecast to kick up in Southern California late Saturday through Monday night.

The strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season is forecast to increase the risk of wildfire danger across Southern California, as well as the potential for power shutoffs.

Fire weather conditions are forecast from late Saturday through Monday night due to Santa Ana winds along with low humidity, according to the National Weather Service. A fire weather watch was issued for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, warning of dry conditions in the region and widespread single-digit humidity. The strongest winds are expected Sunday, when gusts of 35-50 mph will be common, with isolated gusts of up to 60 mph in mountain and foothill locations.

Advertisement

Dry and breezy offshore winds will last into Tuesday, which could extend critical fire weather conditions across L.A.

In Northern California, the weather service also issued a red flag warning for portions of the Bay Area for Saturday and Sunday, starting earlier for elevations above 1,000 feet. Gusty offshore winds and relative low humidity will increase critical fire weather conditions for the North Bay, East Bay, Santa Clara hills and mountains and the San Mateo coast.

Southern California Edison’s team notified customers that the high winds and dry vegetation could increase the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs in order to keep communities safe from fires that are ignited by downed power lines.

“We know that shutoffs significantly affect our customer’s daily lives and create hardships for them,” officials said in the announcement. “We’re working to limit the scope of possible shutoffs to only the areas that are facing the highest threat of wildfire and we are taking actions to keep our customers informed.”

Advertisement

The utility has notified 150,240 customers that they could be subject to shutoffs from Sunday until Tuesday. If a shutoff is necessary, the utility will try to restore powers to customers as soon as it’s deemed safe and after crews have inspected power lines.

Santa Anas are easterly winds that develop due to high pressure over the Great Basin area in Utah and Nevada and pass into Southern California. They warm up and accelerate as they pass over the mountains, resulting in strong gusts through the mountain and valley regions.

Californians can keep their power on during the blackouts by buying a backup generator, installing solar panels or powering their homes with electric vehicles.