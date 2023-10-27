U-Haul with 2,000 pounds of marijuana in back crashes into Sierra Madre police station

The driver of a U-Haul truck loaded to the brim with around 2,000 pounds of marijuana crashed into a Sierra Madre police station Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver, whose name was not released, had been shot earlier in the Temple City area and drove away from the shooting scene before crashing into a gate outside the police station, according to LASD Lt. David Hernandez.

California Bicyclist killed in crash with on-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy The deputy was driving his department-issued car at the time of the crash, which officials said occurred near Country Club and Eldorado drives in Palm Desert.

Advertisement

Responding deputies found the U-Haul truck’s cargo area loaded up with cardboard boxes and black, vacuum-sealed plastic bags full of marijuana, according to the department.

The driver was hospitalized at a nearby hospital and was later arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics. A passenger in the truck, who was not shot, was also arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession.

The Sheriff’s Department did not have any details on possible suspects in the shooting, or why it occurred.