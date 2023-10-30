Advertisement
California

What we know about the death of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry
(Rich Fury / Invision/AP)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Authorities are now at work trying to determine the cause of death for “Friends” star Matthew Perry, who was found dead Saturday at his Pacific Palisades home. He was 54.

Here is what we know about Perry’s death and investigation.

What do we know about his death?

Officials received a medical call from Perry’s home overlooking the Pacific Ocean at around 4 p.m. Saturday reporting that the actor was not breathing. The identity of the caller has not been revealed.

When paramedics arrived, they found Perry unresponsive in a hot tub, according to law enforcement sources.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Do officials have a sense of what happened?

No cause of death has been determined. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has launched an investigation, which will likely take months and include toxicology tests.

The law enforcement sources said no illicit drugs were found at the home.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams, who leads the Robbery Homicide Division that is investigating Perry’s death, said Sunday that the “cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point foul play is not suspected.”

One law enforcement source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, said prescription medications recovered at the home will be part of the review, which is common practice.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011.

