Three boys injured in reported stabbing at Van Nuys High; school on lockdown

Firefighters in a school quad with a patient on a gurney
Emergency personnel attend to an injured teenager at Van Nuys High School on Wednesday morning. A call shortly before 10:55 a.m. reported “two, possibly three victims stabbed,” said Melissa Ohana, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Three teenage boys were injured in a reported stabbing at Van Nuys High School on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A call shortly before 10:55 a.m. reported “two, possibly three victims stabbed,” said Melissa Ohana, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

School police “indicated that the school is currently on lockdown,” Ohana said. “The suspect is currently outstanding.”

Three patients at the scene on the 6500 block of North Cedros Avenue were identified only as teenage boys, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

“One ambulance has transported [a victim] to the hospital so far,” he said, and more were expected.

Prange had no additional information on the nature of the injuries.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

