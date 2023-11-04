Advertisement
California

Driver wounded as shooter targets cars on 91 Freeway in Corona

By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Two cars were shot at on the 91 freeway in Corona on Friday night, and the driver of one was hit in the leg by a bullet, law enforcement officials told KTLA.

The shootings took place around 10:30 p.m. near McKinley St., according to KTLA. A man hit by gunfire was driving east. He was hospitalized and authorities said he was stable. Another car driven by a woman also heading east was hit twice by bullets, but she was not injured, police said.

No arrests have been made and no information on the shooter has been released, police told KTLA.

California
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement