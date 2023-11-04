Driver wounded as shooter targets cars on 91 Freeway in Corona

Two cars were shot at on the 91 freeway in Corona on Friday night, and the driver of one was hit in the leg by a bullet, law enforcement officials told KTLA.

The shootings took place around 10:30 p.m. near McKinley St., according to KTLA. A man hit by gunfire was driving east. He was hospitalized and authorities said he was stable. Another car driven by a woman also heading east was hit twice by bullets, but she was not injured, police said.

No arrests have been made and no information on the shooter has been released, police told KTLA.