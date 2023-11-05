Authorities seek woman reportedly accused of stealing actress Lily Collins’ wedding ring

Lily Collins attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition in May in New York.

Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly stole jewelry and credit cards from lockers at a West Hollywood hotel spa and yoga studio, including the wedding ring of actress Lily Collins, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and media reports.

Suspect Andreea Catalina Rosca, 34, travels the country committing similar crimes, the sheriff’s department said in a bulletin posted on social media. Investigators believe she is associated with Romanian organized theft groups, the release said.

Collins, who was among the theft victims, had her wedding band, engagement ring and some electronics stolen from lockers at the hotel in May, according to TMZ. The hotel, which was robbed on two separate occasions, was not identified by the sheriff’s department or TMZ.

Rosca has a fake Washington state identification card with the name Nicole Morri on it, according to the sheriff’s department. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Brandon Zeff of the West Hollywood Sheriff Station at (310) 358-4033.