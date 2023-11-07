Shooting victim found on a Canyon Country roadside was 12 years old

The person found shot to death Monday on the side of a road in Canyon Country was a 12-year-old boy, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

At about 6:30 a.m., Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a fatal shooting at the intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators also were on hand at the scene of the fatality.

The victim has been identified as 12-year-old Williams Lemus Ayala by the Los Angeles County medical examiner. According to the examiner’s case information, the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff’s officials provided no further details on the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the homicide bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.

Those who would like to provide information anonymously, can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222- 8477 or visit the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.