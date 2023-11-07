Advertisement
California

Thieves smash into car on the 10 Freeway and rob the driver, a jewelry dealer from Hong Kong

Passerby video captures crash-turned-robbery on Interstate 10 on Tuesday, Oct. 24

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

The driver who was robbed by a group of thieves last month after they crashed into his car on the 10 Freeway was a jewelry dealer from Hong Kong, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four men in black ski masks driving a black Dodge Caravan crashed into a black Alfa Romeo about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, disabling the car on the eastbound 10 Freeway, near Arlington Avenue, CHP investigators said in a news release. A Ford Mustang was also hit during the crash.

The men — armed with a crowbar and a hammer — ran out of the Dodge toward the Alfa Romeo and looked inside the vehicle and the trunk while the victim kneeled with his hands in the air, video from the incident showed.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (15) looks on from the bench during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

California

Rams’ Demarcus Robinson robbed of jewelry at gunpoint

Demarcus Robinson was leaving an L.A. hotel early Friday when two armed men reportedly demanded his jewelry and made off with $100,000 worth of belongings.

Oct. 22, 2023

The victim was a jewelry dealer visiting from Hong Kong and left the U.S. the day after he was robbed, a CHP spokesperson told KTLA.

The video suggests the Dodge Caravan became disabled in the crash. The men escaped in a white Chevrolet Malibu after the robbery, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and there were no further updates to the investigation as of Monday, according to NBC 4.

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement