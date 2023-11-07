Thieves smash into car on the 10 Freeway and rob the driver, a jewelry dealer from Hong Kong

The driver who was robbed by a group of thieves last month after they crashed into his car on the 10 Freeway was a jewelry dealer from Hong Kong, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four men in black ski masks driving a black Dodge Caravan crashed into a black Alfa Romeo about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, disabling the car on the eastbound 10 Freeway, near Arlington Avenue, CHP investigators said in a news release. A Ford Mustang was also hit during the crash.

The men — armed with a crowbar and a hammer — ran out of the Dodge toward the Alfa Romeo and looked inside the vehicle and the trunk while the victim kneeled with his hands in the air, video from the incident showed.

The victim was a jewelry dealer visiting from Hong Kong and left the U.S. the day after he was robbed, a CHP spokesperson told KTLA.

The video suggests the Dodge Caravan became disabled in the crash. The men escaped in a white Chevrolet Malibu after the robbery, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and there were no further updates to the investigation as of Monday, according to NBC 4.