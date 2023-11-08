Film on Hamas attacks spurs competing, tense protests outside Museum of Tolerance

Demonstrators wave Israeli flags outside the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

About 50 protesters were demonstrating outside the Museum of Tolerance early Wednesday evening ahead of a private screening of footage of atrocities from the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

The 47-minute film titled “Bearing Witness” is a compilation of video from the attacks, gathered by the national military of Israel. An estimated 1,400 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage in the Oct. 7 attacks. In response, Israel has bombarded Gaza and initiated a ground invasion with the stated goal of eradicating Hamas. More than 10,000 people have been killed.

Outside the Museum of Tolerance at the corner of Roxbury Drive and Pico Boulevard, protesters waved U.S. and Israel flags, and a woman used a bullhorn to chant, “Bring them home,” a reference to the Israeli hostages.

LAPD officers separate pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters at the dueling protests outside the Museum of Tolerance on Wednesday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

One man held a sign reading “Honk for Ceasefire!” and a cacophony of honking filled the air. As a white car turned left onto Pico Boulevard, a young man yelled out a car window to “kill them all” and an expletive about a ceasefire. A woman waving an Israeli flag on the corner retorted with an expletive.

Soon afterward, across Roxbury Drive, a man asked the pro-Palestinian protesters — some holding signs such as “Anti-Zionism ≠ anti-Semitism” and “The Museum of Tolerance is showing a pro-genocide film” — why many of them were masked.

“Why are you being aggressive? You should have kissed us on the mouth,” one of the pro-Palestinian protesters responded.

Los Angeles police officers stood amid both groups. At least four officers sat on motorbikes nearby.

Some activist groups had strongly discouraged protesters from demonstrating outside Wednesday’s screening.

“JVP and other Jewish orgs are planning to demonstrate, but please tell non-white and no-Jewish folks to not attend,” read an Instagram story posted on the page for the Southern California chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Wednesday’s protest took place three days after a Jewish man died as a result of a confrontation at a similar Israel-Hamas war demonstration in Southern California.

Paul Kessler, 69, was demonstrating in Thousand Oaks in support of Israel when he got into an altercation with a pro-Palestinian protester and suffered a head injury. He died the next day. No arrests have been made in the case, but the homicide investigation remains ongoing by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.