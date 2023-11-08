Advertisement
LAPD sends in robodog to wrangle armed man on Metro bus — only to find him sleeping

A robot dog helped Los Angeles police on Wednesday confirm that a man, who was carrying a gun, was asleep on a Metro bus in Hollywood.
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
The Los Angeles Police Department deployed its controversial robot dog during a standoff with an armed man on a Metro bus Wednesday — only to realize the person was asleep.

Police responded to the busy intersection of Melrose and Western avenues in Hollywood just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a man with a gun on a bus, Officer Melissa Ohana said.

A passenger had informed the bus driver about the armed man, and the driver contacted police. The driver then pulled the bus to the side of the road and passengers safely exited the vehicle while the man stayed on board.

Officers who arrived at the scene tried to make contact with the man but were unsuccessful.

At a standstill in the two-hour standoff, cops deployed their robotic quadruped to sniff out the situation, according to Ohana.

California

The robodog helped police confirm that the man, who was carrying a gun, was asleep on the bus.

“The guy eventually woke up, got off the bus and officers were able to talk to him and take him into custody for further questioning,” Ohana said.

The man was apprehended around 6:40 a.m.

California

The L.A. City Council voted in May to accept the donation of the $280,000 dog-like robot for use by the LAPD.

In the council’s 8-4 vote, members approved allowing the Police Department to use the canine-like robot but required the LAPD to provide quarterly reports on its deployment.

The device is nicknamed “Spot” and is used in circumstances that require a SWAT team response.

California
Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

