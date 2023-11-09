14 are injured when bus and car collide, then smash into a Long Beach restaurant

Long Beach police and fire personnel investigate the scene of a bus crash on South Street in Long Beach on Thursday.

Fourteen people were injured after a bus and a car collided with each other and then crashed into a Long Beach restaurant Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Ten people were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for injuries, including four who required advanced life support, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department.

The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday after a Long Beach public transit bus and a car crashed near South Street and California Avenue and then smashed into the structure, Crabtree said.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived to find 14 people injured. They included two people who were in the vehicle. Firefighters had to extract the two passengers from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. A dozen passengers from the bus also suffered injuries.

All of the injured appeared to be adults, he said.

The first floor of the building that was struck was a restaurant, but no one inside the building was injured, he said.

The second floor of the building is composed of residences. Two people were displaced as a result of damage to the structure, he said. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross and Long Beach health officials.

Building and Safety Department officials also responded to the area to assess the structure, Crabtree said.