Violence erupts at family gym in Victorville; deputy and suspect hospitalized

The In-Shape gym in Victorville was the site of an encounter between a sheriff’s deputy and a suspect Thursday.

A family fitness center in Victorville was the site Thursday of a violent encounter between a man and a sheriff’s deputy that landed both of them in the hospital.

Details from authorities are scarce, but Mara Rodriguez, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, told The Times that a “lethal force encounter” took place at In-Shape Family Fitness, in the 14600 block of Valley Center Drive.

The confrontation occurred Thursday morning after sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the gym following the report of an individual making “terrorist threats” Rodriguez said.

When the person was exiting the gym, she said, the encounter involving lethal force took place.

No details were available on the weapon used in the altercation or how the suspect and deputy were wounded. But afterward, they were both taken to a hospital. There was no information on their condition Thursday afternoon.