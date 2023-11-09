Tustin schools close after asbestos is found in ash from large World War-II hangar fire

Local schools were closed and health officials are suggesting Tustin residents stay indoors after officials confirmed asbestos was found in ash and debris emanating from a fire that is destroying a military hangar on Tuesday in Tustin.

Local schools were closed and health officials are suggesting Tustin residents stay indoors after officials confirmed asbestos was found in ash and debris emanating from a fire that has destroyed a massive and historic military hangar.

The alert, from the South Coast Air Quality Management District, or AQMD, came two days after a fire began to engulf one of two World War II-era hangars in the now-defunct Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin, sending large plumes of smoke into the air. Big swaths of the large structure, which reached 17 stories high and 1,000 feet long, collapsed as flames devoured the mostly wooden structure.

Late Wednesday night, Tustin Unified School District Superintendent Mark Johnson announced concerns about asbestos coming from the fire and prompted school officials to shut down local schools. The decision came after a nighttime conference call with local agencies, including AQMD, Johnson said in an email to parents, which was later posted on the district’s website.

In the call, health officials confirmed debris in the area tested higher than 1% positive for asbestos.

“With student and staff safety being our highest priority and in collaboration with the City of Tustin and Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA), we made the decision to close all school campuses within Tustin Unified School District,” Johnson wrote. “We apologize for the timing of this email and understand how this greatly impacts students, staff and family.”

Schools would also remain closed Friday in observance of the Veteran’s Day holiday.

The decision to close schools came shortly after the AQMD confirmed late Wednesday in a news release the presence of asbestos near the fire.

“Samples of debris and ash were collected in public areas near the hangar, and results of laboratory testing show the presence of asbestos,” the statement read.

The agency has also collected air samples in nearby communities to test for air toxics, such as benzene, lead and arsenic. Results for those tests would be available within 24 hours, according to the agency.

Concerns about the air quality in the nearby community were raised shortly after the fire was first spotted early Tuesday.

Smoke poured into the sky from the former military base near Warner Avenue and Armstrong Road, which was home to two hangars meant to house blimps during World War II.

The two hangars in the base housed helicopters and other weapons during the Korean War.

After the fire tore through the wooden structure for hours, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority announced they were pulling back personnel and letting the fire burn through the structure because sections were collapsing, posing a risk for their firefighters.

To fight the fire, officials at one point deployed 11 engines, five fire trucks and a Chinook helicopter that is normally used to fight brush fires.

On Wednesday, fire officials said little smoke was still visible, but smoke and ash could still pose a health risk to residents.

The Orange County Health Care Agency is asking residents to remain indoors, close doors and windows or “seek alternate shelter to reduce exposure to smoke and ash.”

Residents are also advised not to touch any ash falling from the fire, and to immediately wash any of it off if it falls on their skin, eyes or mouth.

Parents are asked to wash their children’s toys if they were dirtied with ash, and those who decide to go outside to use N95 or P100 masks for protection.

On Thursday, county and city officials activated an Emergency Operations Center in response to the fire, air quality concerns, and clean up of the incident. The center has also created a web page to provide the public updates on the fire and impacts.