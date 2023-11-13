At least two injured in shooting involving U.S. Marshals in Mid-City

At least one person was shot and another was bitten by a dog during an incident in Mid-City on Monday that appeared to involve U.S. Marshals, according to police radio calls.

The incident was reported Monday morning near Wilshire Boulevard and Capistrano Way.

“Two victims, one gunshot wound to the head and one dog bite,” a man can be heard saying over Los Angeles Police Department radio.

The shooting was reported by LAPD over the radio as a “U.S. Marshal OIS,” which stands for “‘officer-involved shooting.”

Video shot from the air by local television news crews shows firefighters and police standing in front of a pharmacy that has been blocked off with police tape.

The LAPD declined to comment on the shooting beyond saying it was securing the scene. The U.S. Marshal’s Office in the Central District of California did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear in what condition the person who was shot is.

