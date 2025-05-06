Advertisement
California

UC Berkeley student paralyzed from the waist down after a fall at frat party

A sign at the entrance to the University of California, Berkeley
A sign at the entrance to the University of California, Berkeley. A UC Berkeley student is paralyzed from the waist down after a fall at a fraternity party.
(Paul Kuroda/For The Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

A UC Berkeley student just weeks away from graduating became paralyzed from the waist down after a recent fall at a university fraternity event.

Bandna Bhatti’s family told KTVU that on April 19, Bhatti fell from a stairway at Phi Kappa Tau on Piedmont Avenue. She was found 15 minutes later but didn’t know how bad her injuries were; 911 was called seven hours later.

Bhatti, 21, is paralyzed from the waist down and has a spinal fracture and brain hematoma, according to a GoFundMe created to cover her medical costs.

Advertisement

“These injuries are not only life-altering but will require extensive and ongoing medical care, including physical therapy, rehabilitation, and specialized support to help her navigate this new chapter,” the web page said.

Screenshot from a video recorded by a student at College of the Canyons of a person that was caught in the women's bathroom.

California

Student turns camera on man who snuck into a women’s bathroom in SoCal campus

Campus officials warned students earlier this month that a man was spotted recording women in a school bathroom. The incident is similar to another incident under investigation last year.

Bhatti was only three weeks away from graduating from the university with a degree in data science, according to the GoFundMe.

“Bandna is a brilliant, compassionate, and resilient young woman who has worked tirelessly toward her dreams. Now, she faces a long and difficult road ahead,” the fundraiser said.

Advertisement

A university spokesperson told KRON4 that the Berkeley Police Department is investigating the incident.

“UC Berkeley is aware of an ongoing police investigation regarding reports of a student being injured near or at a fraternity,” according to the statement. “Our thoughts are with the student, their family, loved ones and friends during this time.”

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement