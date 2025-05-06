UC Berkeley student paralyzed from the waist down after a fall at frat party

A sign at the entrance to the University of California, Berkeley. A UC Berkeley student is paralyzed from the waist down after a fall at a fraternity party.

A UC Berkeley student just weeks away from graduating became paralyzed from the waist down after a recent fall at a university fraternity event.

Bandna Bhatti’s family told KTVU that on April 19, Bhatti fell from a stairway at Phi Kappa Tau on Piedmont Avenue. She was found 15 minutes later but didn’t know how bad her injuries were; 911 was called seven hours later.

Bhatti, 21, is paralyzed from the waist down and has a spinal fracture and brain hematoma, according to a GoFundMe created to cover her medical costs.

Advertisement

“These injuries are not only life-altering but will require extensive and ongoing medical care, including physical therapy, rehabilitation, and specialized support to help her navigate this new chapter,” the web page said.

Bhatti was only three weeks away from graduating from the university with a degree in data science, according to the GoFundMe.

“Bandna is a brilliant, compassionate, and resilient young woman who has worked tirelessly toward her dreams. Now, she faces a long and difficult road ahead,” the fundraiser said.

Advertisement

A university spokesperson told KRON4 that the Berkeley Police Department is investigating the incident.

“UC Berkeley is aware of an ongoing police investigation regarding reports of a student being injured near or at a fraternity,” according to the statement. “Our thoughts are with the student, their family, loved ones and friends during this time.”