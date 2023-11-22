Hundreds of small animals shipped to Arizona likely became reptile food, officials say

More than 300 of the San Diego Humane Society’s animals are loaded into a truck supposedly headed to rescue partners in Tucson on Aug. 7.

In a nightmare scenario that has animal welfare advocates demanding answers, hundreds of small animals that were transferred from California to Arizona to find new homes likely ended up as reptile food.

“We are heartbroken for every one of these animals and every individual who shares our concern for them,” the Humane Societies of San Diego and of Southern Arizona, sister organizations, said in a joint statement earlier this month.

It was not clear how the animals ended up in the hands of a private company that sells live and frozen animals as feed, but a humane society executive has been fired and another one has resigned over the incident, which is under investigation by both organization and local authorities.

In August, the San Diego Humane Society transferred 323 small animals — including guinea pigs, rats, hamsters and rabbits — to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. SDSH was overcapacity for months, the organization said, and contacted the HSSA to help find the animals homes.

All animals arrived safely in Tucson on Aug. 7, the SDHS said in a statement in August. The San Diego group said it was informed the animals were transported to an anonymous, local private rescue that the southern Arizona organization said it had “a long-standing history of successful partnership.”

But questions from employees and animal welfare advocates about the animals’ fate immediately mounted, sparking investigations into the incident by both organizations and local authorities.

A joint statement from the two organizations issued Nov. 9 said the HSSA transferred over 300 animals to a man named Colten Jones, owner of the Fertile Turtle, a reptile farm business that sells both live and frozen animals for reptile feed.

Local Tucson television station KVOA reported it obtained a text message from Jones to a source who did not want to be publicly identified.

In August, the San Diego Humane Society transferred 323 small animals, including guinea pigs, to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. (San Diego Humane Society)

“Do you have the ability to freeze off a bunch of guinea pigs and or rabbits?” Jones asked in the text message, sent on Aug. 8, a day after the animals arrived in Tucson, according to KVOA. “I don’t have the manpower or labor to be able to do it in time for the show and it’s too much time for me.”

KVOA also reported that the “show” was referring to a reptile show in Pomona a few days later.

In their joint statement, the San Diego and Arizona humane organizations said the message “clearly indicates Mr. Jones’ intention to use these animals as feed instead of finding them adoptive homes.”

“We have a responsibility to seek definitive answers about the fate of these animals,” the organizations said. “We’ve consistently stated our commitment to pursuing legal action when warranted.”

The organizations said 62 animals were returned to the HSSA.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident. According to the joint statement, the San Diego humane group said it is collaborating with its legal advisors “to advance both civil and criminal proceedings.” The Arizona humane organization said it is “considering legal action as well.”

The SDSH did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It had no advance knowledge that the animals were being transferred to a “single, unverified entity,” the organization has said on its website. Its investigation is ongoing.

The Arizona group referred to statements on its website and said it commissioned to an independent investigator, which will release a report next week.

In October, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona fired its chief executive Steve Farley and accepted the resignation of its chief operating officer Christian Gonzalez who reportedly oversaw the animals’ transfer.

It was not clear how the animals ended up in the hands of a private company that sells live and frozen animals as feed. (Courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society)

“We did so due to their terribly negligent actions against the mission of the Humane Society, and their failure to follow protocols, among other reasons,” Robert Garcia, chairman of the HSSA board, said in a statement. These actions not only undermine the integrity of this organization, but also threaten to undermine the integrity of animal rescues on a much larger scale. Transparency is at the heart of what we do; without it, we have lost the trust of our community.”

The Arizona Republic reported that Farley has denied any role in the transfer to Jones. “It is important to know that I had no involvement in the transportation or placement of these animals ... and subsequent allegations have been very disturbing to me,” Farley said in a statement.

While transfers between organizations are common, large transfers are rare, HSSA said. Additionally, the organization said “key” HSSA members typically involved in such transfers were “neither informed nor consulted about the transfer.”

The HSSA has hired a new chief executive.

“We appreciate those in our community who have continued to seek answers as to the final outcome of these missing pets and have been instrumental in uncovering new information,” the organizations said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Tucson Police Department at (520) 791-4444 and reference case number P2311020076.