Woman killed, child seriously injured in South Los Angeles crash

The Thanksgiving Day crash was the result of a chain of collisions initiated by a 58-year-old man who was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police on Friday were continuing to investigate why a car crashed into two pedestrians in South Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, leaving a woman dead and a girl seriously injured.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, a car was exiting a private property near the intersection of 83rd Street and Western Avenue when it struck a vehicle heading south on Western, said Officer Melissa Ohana, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The car that had been struck then collided with two pedestrians on the sidewalk, a 26-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl, Ohana said. The woman died at the scene. The child was taken to a hospital, where she remained Friday in critical condition. Ohana said the relationship between the two victims wasn’t clear.

Advertisement

The driver of the car that initiated the chain of collisions, a 58-year-old man, was hospitalized in stable condition. Ohana said it wasn’t clear if alcohol or another intoxicant was a factor in the crash, but she added that detectives will take that into account as part of their investigation.

The driver of the car that struck the woman and child was not hospitalized, Ohana said.