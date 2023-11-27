Woman clutching purse snatched by fleeing thieves is dragged from Costco parking lot

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was dragged about 50 yards through a Costco parking lot in the City of Industry by the suspects’ vehicle, authorities said.

A woman was recovering in a hospital Monday after being seriously injured when she was dragged 50 yards from a Costco parking lot into a nearby street during an attempted purse theft, authorities said.

Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, less than an hour after the City of Industry store closed, the woman was moving her purchased products from a store cart into her car’s trunk when a vehicle pulled next to her and an unknown suspect popped out of the car, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials from the Industry station.

The suspect grabbed the woman’s purse, but she did not let go, authorities said. She clutched her purse as the vehicle dragged her about 50 yards through the parking lot before she let go on Hanover Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

Authorities believe that two suspects were involved in the theft.

California Century-old stone Catholic mission is vandalized, ransacked in Irwindale Police said a man shattered a stained glass window at the historic Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Irwindale and ransacked the small stone chapel.

“One of the bad guys was rummaging through another vehicle when they spotted her,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Mesa said. “They grabbed her purse and she decided to hold on to it.”

Mesa was unable to confirm the age of the woman, though earlier media reports said she was 26.

The unidentified woman was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, but she was showing signs of improvement Monday, Mesa said.

“Last thing I heard is she’s going to be OK and the injuries were not life-threatening injuries,” he said.

Mesa said he did not know what happened to the woman’s car or the products she purchased.

The two suspects were still at large.