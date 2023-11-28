L.A. Airbnb operators would need police permit under proposed law

City Council President Paul Krekorian, shown in 2022, supports a new ordinance requiring police permits for operators of Airbnb units.

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday will consider a new law that would require hosts of short-term rentals, including Airbnbs, and hotels to obtain a police permit.

City Council President Paul Krekorian and other backers of the proposal said the permit requirement will help the city crack down on party houses and properties that draw illicit behavior.

More broadly, it would create a new regulatory hurdle for short-term rental and hotel operators, allowing the City Council and neighborhoods to challenge the issuance of the permits.

Dozens of businesses, including car valet operators, antique stores, and bowling alleys, already need a police permit to operate in L.A. Many permits require criminal background checks and initial fees can be hundreds of dollars.

Several Airbnb hosts expressed alarm about the proposal at a council committee hearing last week, calling the requirement of a police permit excessive and saying they don’t want to be fingerprinted as part of a criminal background check. Others questioned the price of the permits.

“I just ask that you not buckle us in with doing extra hoops to jump through and extra police checks and extra fees,” Kevin Stevens, a homeowner in North Hollywood, told council members.

Peter Hillan, a spokesperson for the Hotel Assn. of Los Angeles, said Monday that he didn’t know how many of the association’s 600 members already have police permits, but said the group is “concerned” about the requirement.

Hillan also questioned whether the police department has the staffing to oversee the additional permits.

A recent report by the Los Angeles Police Department suggested initial fees of $260 for short-term rental operators. Krekorian said the fees haven’t been finalized and that he is hopeful that the background check can be done without fingerprinting.

“My goal is to make [obtaining a police permit] as easy and painless and nearly automatic as I can,” Krekorian said. “The idea will be that if someone applies for it, unless there’s some complaint from someone, that it would be routinely granted.”

Airbnb on Monday declined to weigh in on the proposal.

There are approximately 6,725 short-term rental units listed with the city, according to the city’s Planning Department.

Under the proposal, the police permit would be issued to the operator of the short-term rental unit.

The police permit requirement is part of a package of regulations targeting new hotels that was announced earlier this month.

The regulations are a compromise between the city and hotel workers union, which initially sought to force a ballot measure vote related to hotel rooms and the housing of homeless residents.

Under the ordinance to be considered Tuesday, new hotels would go through a more extensive approval process. Hotel developers also would be required to replace any housing that is demolished to make way for their projects, by building new residential units or buying and renovating existing ones.

In exchange, the union’s ballot proposal — which sought to place homeless residents in vacant hotel rooms — would be voluntary for hotel operators.

Kurt Petersen, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, which represents thousands of hotel workers, said the police permit requirement would help end “illegal short-term rentals,” which he blamed for worsening the homelessness crisis.

Karo Torossian, Krekorian’s chief of staff, said the issue of the police permits emerged during talks with the hotel union and hotel industry.

“We discovered that there was this additional section that would help further protect communities and the traveling public,” Torossian said.