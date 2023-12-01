12-year-old Canyon Country boy was victim of accidental shooting, sheriff’s investigators say

The intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads in Canyon Country was the scene of a shooting that resulted in a 12-year-old boy’s death.

A 12-year-old Canyon Country boy was killed last month when the gun he and another juvenile were handling unintentionally discharged, Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators concluded.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fatal shooting on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads near Santa Clarita where they found the body of the victim, William Lemus Ayala, authorities said. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to the county medical examiner.

Homicide investigators said in a statement Thursday that the victim and a newly identified second juvenile were manipulating a firearm when it unintentionally discharged, “causing grave injury to the victim.”

“Based on the investigator’s preliminary investigation, it has been determined the incident is not gang-related,” sheriff’s homicide investigators said.

The identification of the second juvenile was withheld because of the individual’s age.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the district attorney’s office for review.

Those who would like to anonymously provide information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.