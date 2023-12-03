Ferrari believed to be registered to actor Michael B. Jordan involved in collision in Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan, known for his roles in “Creed” and “Black Panther,” at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March.

Last summer, “Creed” and “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan posted a video on Instagram showing him testing out a Ferrari 296 GTB at a race track. Jordan can be seen enjoying the rush of taking the car through tight turns at high speeds.

Now the actor and Los Angeles resident will likely be in the market for a new luxury sports car after a similar Italian vehicle reportedly linked to him was involved in a collision Saturday night in Hollywood.

Los Angeles police declined to say who was part of the crash, only confirming that there was an incident about 11:30 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and North Beachwood Drive. No one was arrested after the incident.

Several news outlets showed video of a light blue Ferrari 812 Superfast with one of its wheels and side bumpers sheered off. The video also showed a nearby Kia Niro SUV that was badly damaged. Car &Driver reports the Ferrari goes for nearly $430,000.

KABC7-TV, citing DMV records, reported that the vehicle was registered to Jordan— though it was not known if he was driving it. TMZ reported Jordan was at the crash scene.

Representatives for the actor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.