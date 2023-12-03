Smash-and-grab robbery startles Santa Anita mall holiday crowd
Police are investigating a robbery at a mall near the Santa Anita racetrack Sunday afternoon that shook crowds of holiday shoppers.
“There was a smash-and-grab,” said Arcadia Police Lt. Tony Juarez. He said more detailed information would be released later. A security official at the Shops at Santa Anita also confirmed the robbery.
On social media, posters reported shoppers running for cover and hiding in stores.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
