Smash-and-grab robbery startles Santa Anita mall holiday crowd

By Harriet RyanStaff Writer 
Police are investigating a robbery at a mall near the Santa Anita racetrack Sunday afternoon that shook crowds of holiday shoppers.

“There was a smash-and-grab,” said Arcadia Police Lt. Tony Juarez. He said more detailed information would be released later. A security official at the Shops at Santa Anita also confirmed the robbery.

On social media, posters reported shoppers running for cover and hiding in stores.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Harriet Ryan

