Redondo Beach high school closed after 2nd student brings loaded firearm onto campus

Police gather at the Redondo Union campus after a report — for the second day in a row — of a student who brought a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine to school.

A 10th-grader was arrested Tuesday after bringing a loaded firearm onto the campus of a Redondo Beach high school, officials say.

The same thing happened Monday.

Classes at Redondo Union High School will be canceled Wednesday after the second incident in as many days in which a student brought a loaded weapon to school, officials said. Tuesday’s incident included a false report of a school shooting.

In both cases, officers with the Redondo Beach Police Department said they apprehended a 15-year-old 10th-grade student who was carrying a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine on campus — although in each case, police said, there was “no evidence of a specific threat or plan for violence.”

Tuesday’s incident was reported at 9:23 a.m. to police as a student with a weapon.

Officers were already on campus as security was beefed up after Monday’s arrest and said they found the student with the firearm within minutes. The student tried running away from police, according to the department, which prompted a school lockdown that lasted less than 40 minutes.

The student was apprehended by a school employee and two police officers. No injuries were reported during the incident, and police said the initial reports of shots fired or a school shooting were false.

Monday’s arrest occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the school located at 1 Sea Hawk Way. The campus had over 3,100 students enrolled as of 2021 and serves as the only high school in the district.

Police had been contacted Monday by administrators, who said students had learned of student with a gun on campus. Police responded and arrested the male student, who was not identified because he is a minor.

In both cases, the suspects were arrested on suspicion of multiple firearm violations, including being a juvenile with a firearm, possessing a firearm on school grounds, having a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possessing an unregistered loaded firearm.

Police gave no details about the type of firearm carried by each student, nor did they say how the student acquired each firearm, citing the ongoing investigation. Investigators have neither confirmed nor denied the two incidents are related.

Officials with the Redondo Beach Unified School District will host an online meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the incidents and safety protocols for Redondo Union High School.

“The two back-to-back incidents are something we would have never imagined,” district officials said in a statement. “We are going to need to work together to solve the issue of access to guns.”

The campus closure on Wednesday will allow Redondo Beach police to sweep the campus for weapons and explosives, school officials said.

When school resumes on Thursday, only three entry points will be open on the campus, and each will be presided over by police officers and school administrators. Additional patrols will also be placed at Redondo Union High School and every other campus within the school district.