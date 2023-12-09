Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze at LAX

Firefighters on Saturday knocked down a fire that broke out at a one-story building on the south side of Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said 38 firefighters knocked down the attic fire in 40 minutes. They responded to the scene just after 11 a.m. No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what the building was used for, but officials said there were no passengers inside and all employees had exited before the Fire Department arrived.

Video on social media showed smoke billowing from the building. Fire officials reported no impact on airport traffic and safety.