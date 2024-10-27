Advertisement
California

Person jumps from window of burning Westlake apartment building, survives

Steps lead to the glass entrance of a four-story apartment building with balconies and plants .
140 S. Reno St. was the location of a fire Sunday that officials said started in a second-floor hallway.
(Google Maps)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
A person jumped out of a window to escape a fierce fire that ignited in a four-story Westlake apartment building Sunday morning and survived with injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the blaze, which swept through multiple units and sent massive plumes of smoke into the air, is being investigated by the Los Angeles Fire Department’s arson team, according to the department.

The department responded to the blaze at 140 S. Reno St. at 11:26 a.m., according to the LAFD. Using a team of 50 firefighters, the department was able to extinguish the fire before noon.

At 11:47 a.m., a person was being assessed for injuries sustained after leaping from the second floor of the building, according to fire officials.

The fire appears to have originated in the second-floor hallway of the building and quickly spread to the third floor, according to the LAFD. The department described the building as having a mixed garden-style and center-hall layout.

Officials conducted two searches of the building and its exterior and found no additional injuries.

Clara Harter

