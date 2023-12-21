Minimum wage workers in these California cities are getting a raise in 2024
Workers at fast-food restaurants and in minimum wage jobs can expect a pay bump soon, courtesy of higher wage floors adopted by California lawmakers and more than two dozen cities across the state.
In California, the minimum wage is currently $15.50 per hour, but it rises to $16 per hour starting Jan. 1, according to the state’s Department of Industrial Relations.
For workers in several cities, the pay bump may be more significant. Twenty-seven cities across the state adopted new minimum wage laws this year, according to a study by the UC Berkeley Labor Center, and the pay increases are set to take place Jan. 1.
Because the cities’ minimum wage exceeds the state’s floor, workers would be entitled to the higher wage set by their municipality.
According to the labor center, 58 counties and cities across the country have minimum wage laws. Most of them are in California.
West Hollywood will have the nation’s highest minimum wage. Business owners are not happy
Many low-wage workers in West Hollywood will see a pay increase on Saturday as the city’s minimum jumps to $19.08 an hour.
In Oakland, the city approved a minimum wage of $16.50 an hour for 2024. In the city of Mountain View, local officials set a minimum wage of $18.75 an hour for next year, more than $2 above the state minimum.
For fast-food workers, the increased pay will be a bit more significant.
A new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September — codifying a deal reached between fast-food companies and unions — will boost minimum wages for many fast-food workers to $20 per hour, starting April 1.
That wage floor, which will apply to chains that have more than 60 locations across the country, is estimated to affect more than 500,000 workers.
Here are the California cities that will have higher minimum wages in effect, starting Jan. 1:
- Belmont — $17.35
- Burlingame — $17.03
- Cupertino — $17.75
- Daly City — $16.62
- East Palo Alto — $17
- El Cerrito — $17.92
- Foster City — $17
- Half Moon Bay — $17.01
- Hayward — $16.90 for employers with 26 or more employees
- Los Altos — $17.75
- Menlo Park — $16.70
- Mountain View — $18.75
- Novato — $16.86 for very large businesses; $16.60 for large businesses; $16.04 for small businesses
- Oakland — $16.50
- Palo Alto — $17.80
- Petaluma — $17.45
- Redwood City — $17.70
- San Carlos — $16.87
- San Diego — $16.85
- San Jose — $17.55
- San Mateo — $17.35
- San Mateo County — $17.06
- Santa Clara — $17.75
- Santa Rosa — $17.45
- Sonoma — $17.60 for large employers; $16.56 for small employers
- South San Francisco — $17.25
- Sunnyvale — $18.55
California healthcare workers to get $25 an hour after Newsom approves historic minimum wage
California healthcare workers will see at least $25 an hour starting in 2026 after Gov. Newsom signed a bill mandating an industry minimum wage.
The UC Berkeley list covers just the cities and counties that raised wages last year. Others boosted their wage floors previously; for example, the minimum wage is $19.08 in West Hollywood and is $19.08 and $16,78 in Los Angeles, both of which will be adjusted later in 2024 for inflation.
