After a soggy week, Angelenos are in for a bright Christmas

After getting about a month’s worth of rain this week, the skies are clearing and Southern Californians can look forward to a bright Christmas.

After getting about a month’s worth of rain this week, the skies are clearing and Southern Californians can look forward to a bright Christmas.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny with light wind and highs in the mid-60s in Los Angeles and most of the surrounding area.

“It’ll be a pretty classic Southern California Christmas,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Advertisement

So feel free to break out the selfie sticks and troll friends and relatives in other parts of the globe.

The sun is a welcome relief, of course, after a soggy week during which more than 2 inches of rain fell in downtown Los Angeles and 5.5 inches fell on Mt. Wilson.

Swaths of Ventura County got up to 6 inches, Wofford said.

The great weather is expected to stick around for most of the week ahead, but there are a couple of systems swirling and a possibility of rain for new year celebrations, Wofford said.