Photos: Big surf slams Southern California beaches

Big surf roared into Southern California as a winter swell built up through the day; it’s expected to stick around through Friday.

Another new swell is expected to arrive right behind it on Saturday with even bigger waves anticipated, creating hazardous conditions throughout the weekend but a thrilling end for expert surfers enjoying the last waves of 2023.

Pierpont neighbors shovel sand on Bath Lane to help water drain after a seawall and sand berm were breached by high surf on Dec. 28 in Ventura. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Men watch from a balcony in Faria Beach as huge waves crash on the shore in Ventura. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Photographers turn lenses to the action at Surfer’s Point as huge waves pound the coastline in Ventura. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A Ventura County fire helicopter patrols the coastline over heavy surf south of Ventura Pier. Most of the pier was closed due to the surf. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)