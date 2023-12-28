Photos: Big surf slams Southern California beaches

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Big surf roared into Southern California as a winter swell built up through the day; it’s expected to stick around through Friday.
Another new swell is expected to arrive right behind it on Saturday with even bigger waves anticipated, creating hazardous conditions throughout the weekend but a thrilling end for expert surfers enjoying the last waves of 2023.
