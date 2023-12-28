Advertisement
California

Photos: Big surf slams Southern California beaches

A surfer rides a wave at Surfer's Point in Ventura.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Brian van der BrugStaff Photographer 
Big surf roared into Southern California as a winter swell built up through the day; it’s expected to stick around through Friday.

Another new swell is expected to arrive right behind it on Saturday with even bigger waves anticipated, creating hazardous conditions throughout the weekend but a thrilling end for expert surfers enjoying the last waves of 2023.

People shovel sand on a beach
Pierpont neighbors shovel sand on Bath Lane to help water drain after a seawall and sand berm were breached by high surf on Dec. 28 in Ventura.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Men watch from a balcony as huge waves crash on the shore.
Men watch from a balcony in Faria Beach as huge waves crash on the shore in Ventura.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Photographers at Surfer's Point in Ventura.
Photographers turn lenses to the action at Surfer’s Point as huge waves pound the coastline in Ventura.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A helicopter flies above waves near a pier
A Ventura County fire helicopter patrols the coastline over heavy surf south of Ventura Pier. Most of the pier was closed due to the surf.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A bicyclist rides past a row of lifeguard towers
Lifeguard towers at San Buenaventura State Beach are reflected in floodwaters during heavy surf at high tide.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

