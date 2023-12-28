Advertisement
Ban on fires extended amid poor air quality caused, in part, by people ignoring the burn ban

A hazy view of the Los Angeles skyline
The Los Angeles skyline in early December. A no-burn order is in effect for a swath of Southern California.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Angelenos hoping to cozy up by the fireplace this week should make other plans.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a no-burn order for much of Southern California through Thursday amid poor air quality. The agency chalks up the bad air to — coincidentally — residents enjoying holiday fires as well as “stagnant” weather.

The burn ban, which covers most of the region from the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys to just north of Oceanside, was first put into effect on Christmas Day.

“We’ve seen high levels of fine particle pollution over the past few days due to stagnant weather conditions and increased emissions from wood burning due to the holiday season,” the South Coast AQMD said in a statement to The Times.

Stagnation occurs when an air mass lingers over an area, according to the National Weather Service. With little to no onshore or offshore air flow, particles from fires and other pollution, such as vehicle emissions, become concentrated in the atmosphere.

The AQMD ban prohibits the burning of wood and manufactured logs in fireplaces and outdoor wood-burning devices. Mountain communities above 3,000 feet and homes that rely on wood-burning furnaces are exempt.

Particles from burning wood build up in the air and can cause asthma attacks and other respiratory issues, which can lead to an increase in hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

If the agency doesn’t see an improvement in air quality, the burn ban could be extended to Friday.

But wet weather is in the forecast and could help clear the air.

Los Angeles could see as much as an inch of rain in a storm set to arrive Friday and continue through Saturday.

“Rain showers expected over the holiday weekend should help reduce fine particle concentrations, making a No-Burn Alert unlikely on Saturday,” the agency said.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

