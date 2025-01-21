Advertisement
California

Southern California red flag warning extended to Thursday night

Firefighters stand together as flames burn in the background.
Firefighters assess their strategy as the wind-whipped Eaton fire tears through Altadena on Jan. 7.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

Although the worst of the Santa Ana winds appear to have passed, Southern California is not out of the woods yet when it comes to fire risk. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service extended its red flag warning for the region until Thursday evening.

That warning was initially scheduled to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday as winds died down, but it has been kept in place due to the predicted return of gusty winds Wednesday.

Winds will strengthen Wednesday afternoon, peak Thursday morning and subside that evening, according to the weather service. Extremely low humidity levels — below 10% — will continue to plague the region, creating a ready source of dry fuel for any potential fire to feed on.

Forecasters warned that the red flag warning could be extended into Friday for some of the region’s most wind-prone areas. Still, the predicted winds pale in comparison to the 100-mph gusts recorded on Jan. 7 when the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires broke out. They are also expected to be more moderate than the strong winds that blew through the region on Monday when a rare “particularly dangerous situation” warning was in effect.

A gust of 88 mph was recorded Monday morning in the western San Gabriel Mountains at Magic Mountain Truck Trail. Gusts hit 70 mph in the Santa Susana Mountains on Monday afternoon, weather service meteorologist Bryan Lewis said.

In more welcome news, a small amount of rain is expected in the region beginning late Friday through early Saturday.

Rain is sorely needed in the parched mountains but does bring the potential for mudflows and landslides in areas with burn scars. Bryan said, however, that the upcoming rain was not likely to be heavy enough to cause serious damage. Less than a third of an inch of rain is expected in L.A. County.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

