Treacherous surf pounds SoCal amid flood advisories and coastal evacuations

California’s coastline is bracing for massive waves as an incoming atmospheric river storm is forcing evacuations amid potential flooding.

Santa Cruz County issued an evacuation warning Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, for coastal areas near Seacliff State Beach because of flooding.

The San Francisco Bay Area coast could see waves up to 40 feet in some locations. The National Weather Service issued a warning for residents to stay away from rocks, jetties, piers and other waterside infrastructure.

In Southern California, the waves aren’t expected to be as big, but high surf is expected through Saturday, meteorologists say. In Ventura County, waves of up to 12 feet have already been reported, and the Central Coast has seen 18- to 20-foot swells, said Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

A high surf advisory went into affect at 4 a.m. Thursday for Point Conception in Santa Barbara County and Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Palos Verdes Peninsula beaches in Los Angeles County, all of which can expect sets of 15- to 20-foot waves and dangerous rip currents.

“We’re expecting the highest waves today to be arriving either late morning or early afternoon and then, maybe some drops in height tomorrow, but still well above normal,” Wofford said.

The waves will pick back up Saturday when another surge of higher swells arrives.

A surfer rides a wave at Surfer’s Point on Thursday in Ventura. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

There have been really strong storms over the Pacific Ocean that “we don’t necessarily see because they move up to the north or go in some other direction,” Wofford said.

While the storms are moving through, strong winds can form big waves, which “propagate out along, and the waves just come barreling right in,” he said.

Along with the high surf advisory, the National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Although no structural or road damage is expected, there is an increased risk for drowning, the agency warned. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, and large breaking waves can cause injuries, wash people off beaches or rocks and capsize small boats.

“Never turn your back to the ocean,” said the National Weather Service on X.