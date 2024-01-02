Advertisement
California

Motorist pulled from crushed car after collision with Amtrak train in Camarillo

Ventura County firefighters are on scene
Firefighters work Tuesday at the scene of a collision between an Amtrak Surfliner train and a vehicle in Camarillo.
(Ventura County Fire Department)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A person was pulled from a vehicle in critical condition Tuesday after the car was struck by an Amtrak train in Camarillo.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing near the intersection of Upland and Somis roads.

An Amtrak Surfliner headed northbound crashed into a four-door passenger vehicle with one female occupant, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The woman was pulled from the vehicle in critical condition and flown by helicopter to a trauma center. No other information about the driver was released.

Footage posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the Fire Department showed the crumpled remains of a vehicle lying near the stopped train.

The collision did not cause the train to derail, and no injuries were reported on board.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

California
