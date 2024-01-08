Freezing temperatures are coming to parts of Southern California this week

A windsurfer takes advantage of strong, gusty winds to take flight amid high surf in Huntington Beach on Jan. 7.

Southern Californians might want to bundle up and bring their plants indoors this week as residents brace for freezing temperatures in some parts of the region.

By Monday morning, the Ventura County coast and the Santa Clarita Valley had seen temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday night could be the “coldest night of the season” for many locations due to light winds and the cold, dry air mass, according to the National Weather Service. A hard freeze watch is in effect for the Cuyama Valley, southern Salinas Valley and the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, where temperatures could hover between 24 to 27 degrees overnight.

Advertisement

The weather service issued a freeze warning for inland San Luis Obispo County, the Santa Barbara County coast and valleys including the Santa Ynez, Lake Casitas-Ojai, Santa Clarita from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Freezing conditions could kill vegetation and other crops and cause hypothermia for people and animals.

“It’s going to get quite a bit cooler as you head north,” said NWS meteorologist Ariel Cohen. “Some of the coastal valleys could get into the upper 20s.”

Cohen recommended that people bring their sensitive plants and animals indoors during the dip in temperatures and to wear multiple layers of clothing in order to stay warm. Vehicles and windshields could also be frosted, so allow extra time to clear off vehicles in the morning.

The chilly temperatures are being driven by cold air that brought wintry weather and winds into northeastern New Mexico and moved into northern Texas and Oklahoma on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Temperatures are expected to be similar on Tuesday, except it’s possible it could warm up a couple degrees, especially in interior areas. There’s also a slight chance of light flurries or white showers around the mountains and foothills into Thursday night.